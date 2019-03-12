Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald R. "Ash" Underkoffler. View Sign





Born in Pottsville, April 18, 1943, he was a son of the late Robert and Ann Schaffner Underkoffler



Ron proudly served his country with the Navy for six years during the Vietnam era.



He was a retired tool and die repairman from AMP/Tyco, Lickdale.



He was of the Protestant faith. Ron enjoyed watching football and spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Carl Underkoffler, 2016; two brothers, Dale and Kenny Underkoffler.



Surviving are his four children, Shelly Klinger (Gary), Williamstown, Jamie Underkoffler, Tower City, Yvette Pfeffer and Kelly Underkoffler (Valerie), both of Williamstown; a sister, Lisa Boris, Shenandoah; grandchildren, Ashley Guyeski, Tyler Klinger, Jaden Underkoffler, all of Tower City; Jenna Bender, Justin Underkoffler, Austin Pfeffer and Logan Mitchell, all of Williamstown; Tiffany Underkoffler, Harrisburg; 12 great-grandchildren.



Services with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, from Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Pastor Annette Shutt. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Christ United Methodist Church, Open Market Fund, 400 E. Grand Avenue, Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit



