Ronald T. Rountree, 79, of Cressona, passed away at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg. Ron loved the Lord, and went home to be with his Savior, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He will be remembered as a Man of God, dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
Born Nov. 24, 1940, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Amy Christ.
He was the loving husband of Karen M. (Wensel) Rountree, to whom he was married 55 years.
Ron served in the Army; and had retired as a truck driver for Lehigh Valley Dairies.
He attended Bethesda Evangelical Congregational Church of Reedsville, Schuylkill Haven.
Ron dedicated 13 years of his life to Boy Scouts of America by serving as scoutmaster to many.
He loved to watch the elk in Elk County, and fish.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by a son, Darrin Rapali; two daughters, Annette Holopirek, wife of Scott, and Roxanne King, wife of Allen; grandchildren, Brandon Huntzinger, Matthew Naftzinger, Travis and Vaughn Humphrey, Kristin Cash, Chelsey Hiehle and Kayla Lashinski; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers. David Smith and Robert Rountree; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Mark Brooks officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, Feb. 15, at Grace Evangelical Congregational Church. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. At the family's request, donations in Ron's memory may be sent to Bethesda EC Church at Reedsville, 155 Reedsville Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements; with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
