Ronnie Johnson, 68, of Port Carbon, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Oct. 28, 1951, in Troy, Ala., he was a son of the late M.C. Johnson and Gyzell (Anderson) Wise.
Ronnie was a retired sergeant major in the Army, serving from 1971 till 1993. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and loved watching football.
He was preceded in death by son, Eric Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Nathan Gelbutis, and triplets, Spencer, Mason and Aria Young; a brother, Larry Johnson
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Mary Alice (Leskin) Johnson; son, Ronnie Lynn Johnson and his wife, Paula; daughter, Stephanie McDonald and her husband, Shane; son, Richard Gelbutis and his wife, Dolores; son, Randy Gelbutis; daughter, Mary Alice Paxton and her husband, Norman; daughter, Melissa Owens; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Donnie Johnson.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1020 Ash St., Kulpmont, PA 17834. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 30, 2019