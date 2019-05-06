Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie J. Lehrman. View Sign Service Information Lord-Bixler Funeral Home 1818 W. Mahantongo St Pottsville , PA 17901 (570)-622-0230 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in McKeesport, on Dec. 24, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Virginia Friedman Neiman.



She was a graduate of McKeesport High School and attended Penn State and Pitt.



Rosalie was a member of Oheb Zedeck Synagogue, where she was very involved in the Sisterhood and the Hadassah.



Rosalie worked at the family business, R X D Pharmacy, Pottsville, retiring in 2008.



She was a strong supporter of and volunteered at the Pottsville Free Public Library, which was very dear to her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth, in 2013 and a sister-in-law, Arlene, in 1963.



Rosalie is survived by her husband, Sylvan Lehrman, to whom she was married 59 years; a son, Craig Lehrman, husband of Dana, of North Wales; grandchildren, Sam, Max and Ava; a sister, Debra Weinstock, wife of Ronald, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; brothers, Dr. Lee Neiman, husband of Reva, of Pittsburgh, and Dr. Myles Neiman, of McKeesport; nieces, Sarah, Tracey, Lauren, Gail, Sharon and Janet; nephew, Merle.



Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Rabbi Nachum Brand officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Mount Carmel. The family requests contributions in Rosalie's memory be sent to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Pottsville Free Public Library, 215 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at



