Rosalie Schneck, 71, of Pottsville, passed away with her loving family by her side Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her home.
Born Sept. 24, 1948, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Bertha (Zvorsky) Messina.
Rosalie was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1966, and she worked for Alpha Mills, Pottsville, for 27 years until retiring in 2017.
Rosalie is survived by her daughter, Audra Freed, and her grandson, Eliott Thomas, of Port Carbon; her brother, Frank Messina and his wife, Cheryl, of Port Carbon; her sister, Janice Freed and her husband, Gregg, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately. Memorial donations can be made to in Rosalie's memory. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020