Rose Ann Rarick, 70, of Orwigsburg, passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday, Feb. 28, at her residence.
Rose was born May 13, 1949, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Theresa Ann (Dennick) Haney and James Martin Haney.
She was the wife of Richard J. Rarick. They were married Dec. 18, 1971. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg.
Rose was a Minersville High School graduate, Class of 1967.
She was employed as a cashier for Boyer's Food Markets, Orwigsburg, for over 37 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, always putting the needs of others before her own.
She was predeceased by her sister, Patsy Vengin.
In addition to Richard, her husband of 48 years, Rose is survived by two children, her daughter, Patti Rarick and her son, Scott Michael Rarick, husband of Melanie. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jacoby Krammes and Gianna Osiecki; her brother, James Haney.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Warren Street, Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. Friends and family may call from 9 until 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rose's name may be made to Friendship Hose Company No. 1, 121 N. Liberty St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremations Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 2, 2020