Rose D. Fletcher, 93, of Providence Place, Pottsville, formerly of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday, June 7, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born Oct. 20, 1925, she was a daughter of the late William and Anna Griffiths Durkin.



She was a 1943 graduate of Mahanoy City High School, and a member of First Congregational Church.



She retired after 25 years as a casework supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, Pottsville.



Rose formerly served as an organist and choir director for Zion Baptist Church, Mahanoy City, for 25 years, and was a member of the Mahanoy City Woman's Club, Executive Board of the Visiting Nurse Association, and served as a Red Cross Bloodmobile volunteer.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John T. Fletcher Sr.; three sisters, Mary Burnham, Catherine "Mickey" Beynon and Nancy Knipe.



Rose is survived by two sons, John Jr. and his wife, Susan, Rhode Island, and Tom and his wife, Martha, Frackville; grandchildren, Katelyn, Rhode Island, Sarah and Alexa, Frackville; stepgrandchildren, Megan, Rhode Island, and Kelly, Washington, D.C.; a great-granddaughter, Ellie, Rhode Island; nieces and nephews



Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at First Congregational Church, 700 E. Center St., Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Robert Adams officiating. Service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be in German Protestant Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Rose's memory can be made to First Congregational Church. James Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.



