Rose E. Heffner, of Marietta, formerly of Gap, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Pleasant View Communities.



She was the wife of Russell L. Heffner, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage on Sept. 16.



She was born in Schuylkill Haven, a daughter of the late Joseph D. and Eva Burkert Roeder.



She graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1949.



She was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise, where in the past she taught Sunday school, was choir director and organist, served on education boards and taught Good News Clubs. Rose taught organ and piano in her home for many years.



Surviving, besides her husband, are three children, Michael R. Heffner, California, Joseph D., husband of Deborah Coates Heffner, Willow Street, and Dorothy Rose, wife of Kenneth E. Knouse, Mount Joy; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.



Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562, with the Revs. Robert M. Reid and Ronald Shupe officiating. There will be a time to greet the family from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Schuylkill Haven Union Cemetery about 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's honor to Children's Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383. shiveryfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 16, 2019