|
|
Rose Kowalchick, 86, of Minersville, passed away on Friday at Schuylkill Center.
Born in Centralia, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Marowski Jurgill. She attended St. Ignatius Parochial School and the HuBert Eicher High School, Centralia. She lived in Centralia until moving to Minersville in 1954. She was employed in the local garment industry, including Fran's Lingerie, where she worked for 22 years. After retiring in 1985, she did private seamstress work.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville. She was also a lifetime member of the D.A.V Ladies' Auxiliary, Chapter #6, Philadelphia.
In retirement, Rose spent most of her time with her family, camping and fishing, cooking and baking, and enjoying the beaches of Delaware. She also tried her luck at bingo, playing the Lottery and on casino trips.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John "Boney" Kowalchick, on September 2, 1998. The last survivor of 17 Jurgill children, she was also preceded by ten brothers, Michael, John, Stanley, Joseph, Walter, Francis, Peter, Edward, George and Anthony; six sisters, Anna, Rose, Helen Olbrish, Mary Kershinsky, Anna Waters and Stella.
Rose is survived by three children, Gloria Moran, West West Terrace, Branch Township, John Kowalchick, Jr. (spouse, Juliann), Minersville, and Dianne Ruscavage (companion, John Killeen), Millsboro, Delaware; six grandchildren, John Kowalchick (spouse, Jessica), Janelle Kowalchick (spouse, Jeremy Koppenhaver), Jared Kowalchick (spouse, Jessica), Jack Moran, Kelly Boyer (spouse, Tyler), and Jason Ruscavage; nine great-grandchildren, Ava and J.D. Kowalchick, Jett Koppenhaver, Jemma and Jocelyn Kowalchick, Everly and Silas Boyer, Ava and Aidan Ruscavage; nieces and nephews.
Current services will be held from Dutcavich Funeral Home at the convenience of the family, with memorial services to be scheduled at a later date. Private interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, East Hanover Township. Contributions will be accepted by the funeral home, to be used in accordance with the wishes of the family. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 30, 2020