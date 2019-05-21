Rose Marie A. Koury, 78, of Shenandoah, passed away on Monday, May 20, at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1940, in Shenandoah, to the late Walter and Valeria "Lorman" Cichucki.
She worked as a cook for the AMVETS in Shenandoah for many years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, but her true joy was her grandchildren.
Besides her parents, preceding her in death were one son, John Koury, and one infant brother, Edward Cichucki.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John Koury; one son, the Rev. James J. Koury, Boston, Mass.; one daughter, Kathy Buchanan, Shenandoah; one daughter-in-law, Cheryl Koury, Harrisburg; and six grandchildren, John Edward Koury Jr., Brittany Kathryn Buchanan, Danielle Elliott with husband, Jason, Erin Marie Buchanan, Michael Joseph Koury and Owin Elliott.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Divine Mercy Parish - Sacred Worship Site - St. Casimir's, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian and co-celebrated by her son, the Rev. James J. Koury. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Please feel free to leave your condolences at www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
