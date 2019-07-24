Home

Rose Marie A. Styka, 63, of Pottsville, formerly of William Penn, Shenandoah, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born in Shenandoah, March 13, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Francine Tamasauskas Styka.

She was a graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School. She received her associate degree from Penn State University and her LPN certification from the Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing.

Rose Marie was employed as an LPN at the former Rest Haven nursing home and the former Good Samaritan Hospital. She was last employed as a home healthcare aide.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. George's Church.

Rose Marie was a very caring and loving person who was more concerned about the welfare of others. She enjoyed gardening and collecting angels and rabbits.

Surviving are her fiancé and caregiver, Anatole "Tony" Nasobkow, of Pottsville, and cousins.

Religious services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Please omit flowers. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 24, 2019
