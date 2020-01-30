|
Rose Marie C. Pogirski, 88, of West West Terrace, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, N.Y., with her son, Michael, by her side.
Rose was born April 15, 1931, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Rose (Burda) and Boley Domaleski.
She was the widow of Walter A. Pogirski. She was a member of Saint Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville, and the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church of Minersville. She was a graduate of Bloomsburg University. She was a former member of Delta Kappa Gamma LKay Women Educators.
She was an educator, having taught for 25 years. Rose spent the last year and a half of her life living with her son, Michael J. Pogirski and his companion, Joann M. Burns. Rose enjoyed traveling to Europe, South America, Iceland, Hawaii, as well as numerous other destinations. She was a lover of Broadway shows, the ballet, playing golf, music, reading, getting manicures and going to Senior Center, Derby, N.Y. Rose was instrumental in founding Magic Fingers Craft Club in 1982. She was a member of the Pottsville Hospital Auxiliary, the former Pottsville Club Auxiliary and the Womens Golf League at Hidden Valley.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Walter, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Domaleski, and a nephew, Mark David Domaleski.
Rose is survived by her son, Michael J. Pogirski and his companion, Joann M. Burns, of Angola, N.Y. Rose is also survived by grandson, Michael A., husband of Evette A. Pogirski, of Ashland, and granddaughter, Maura R. Pogirski, Ashland.
Rose was looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother in March of 2020. Rose was loved by many in both Pennsylvania and New York.
All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Matthew the Evangelist, Minersville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Matthew the Evangelist Memorial fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 30, 2020