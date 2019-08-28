|
Rose Marie E. Hurst, 89, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.
She was born in Pottsville, March 30, 1930. She was a daughter of the late Vincent W. Griesbaum and Margaret (Fritz) Griesbaum.
Rose was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. She was a 1948 graduate of Pottsvillle Area High School. She worked at the former Steward Jewelers, Pottsville, the former Mady's Car Wash, Pottsville, and the former Pomeroy's, Pottsville.
She was a former member of Mechanicsville Fish and Game, a social member of Yorkville Hose Company, Pottsville. Rose was past vice-president and member of the Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary of Pottsville. Rose enjoyed her trips with the Schuylkill Valley Corvette Club, who she considered family. She loved watching old movies and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Edward S. Hurst, who passed away in 1993. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Griesbaum and Leonard Griesbaum; sister, Amelia Miller; sisters-in-law, Doris Hurst, Charlotte Kilgore and Margaret Andescavage; two brothers-in-law, Walter Hurst and Robert Miller; a niece, Jean Dilcher.
Rose is survived by her beloved son, Edward R. Hurst, at home; cousin, Dee Ciambrello, of Philadelphia; nephews, Kevin Miller, of Eagleville, Robert Miller, of Philadelphia, Edward Hurst, of Camp Hill, and Kenneth Hurst, of Texas; nieces, Lois Ann Lowthert, of Pottsville, and Marian Miller, of Pottsville.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with Deacon Jack Quirk officiating. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Pottsville. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2019