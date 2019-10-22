|
Rose Marie Hricisak, of Mechanicsburg, who was born and raised and spent most of her life in Mahanoy City, passed away Oct. 18, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Fazio. She graduated from Mahanoy City High School, Class of 1957. She retired from the Department of Corrections SCI/Mahanoy and SCI/Camp Hill in 2005. She worked at Eagle Shirt Factory and was a dental assistant for Dr. James Crossen. Rose was a member of St. Joseph Church in Mechanicsburg and was a member of the Leisure Club. She was a former member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Mahanoy City and was an active member of the Sodality.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hricisak; brothers, Thomas, Anthony, Frank, Joseph and John; daughter-in-law, Sandra; sister-in-law, Beverly, and a nephew, Keith Fazio.
She is survived by her four children, Thomas, of Hometown, Carole Ann, wife of Bob Mattis, Angela, wife of Dr. Brad Henken, and Dr. Pauline, wife of Joe Kostelac, all of Harrisburg; loving grandchildren, Lauren, Tommy (Alyssa), and Paige (Danny) White, Mike and Nick Mattis, Brandon, Dustin and Aidan Henken, and Joseph Kostelac. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Slizewski, of Mahanoy City; brothers, Louis (Patricia), of Mahanoy City, William, of Barnesville, George (Kay), of Florida, Paul (Mary), of Mahanoy City; sisters-in-law, Lois, of Arizona, and Lois, of Michigan; loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg, with the Rev. Timothy Sahd as celebrant. A visitation with the family will be held at 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church Friday morning. A private burial will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thomas M. Hricisak Scholarship Fund through Angela (Hricisak) Henken, 2311 Abbey Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or Carole Mattis, 1626 Churchill Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City is entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 22, 2019