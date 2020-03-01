|
Rose Marie (Bair) Moyer, born July 15, 1929, entered into rest Feb. 10, 2020.
Formerly of Orwigsburg, Rose and her husband, Lewis, moved to Littleton, Colo., in 1959.
Rose was a homemaker for many years and then took a job with Littleton public schools in the food service department.
She is survived by her three children, David (Judy), of Humble, Texas, Susan, of Centennial, and Debra (Kirk Miller), of Fort Collins; four grandchildren, Sarah Millsap and Megan Moyer, of Illinois, and Cameron and Nathan Miller, of Fort Collins; five great grandchildren, Alex, Kristopher, Olivia, Grayson and Jamie, of Illinois.
A memorial service is planned at 11 a.m. March 10, at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd., Englewood, CO 80113. Private interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to National Jewish Health, 1400 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206, due to the excellent care our parents received the last 14 years. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 South Colorado Blvd., Englewood, CO 80113. Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Littleton, Colo., has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 1, 2020