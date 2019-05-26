Rose Mary Sullivan, 85, of Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday, May 19, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Rose Mary was born in Shenandoah, Nov. 17, 1933, a daughter of the late Laura Ewasko and Felix Wascavage.
She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.
Rose Mary had worked as a registered nurse.
She was wife of the late John Sullivan.
She is preceded in death by a son, John Jr., and a sister, Phyllis Cickavage.
Rose Mary is survived by a daughter, Michele Furdina, of Shillington; a son, Michael Sullivan, of Harrisburg; a brother, Edward Wascavage, of Frackville; two grandchildren.
A religious service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
