Rose Morley
Rose Morley


1932 - 2020
Rose Morley Obituary
Rose (nee Riotto) Morley, 87, sadly passed away April 4, 2020.

Rose was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard, and sister, Betty.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 55 years, Bill. Rose was the loving mother of Ellen Shackleton (Ken), Tom and Kathleen (Adam). She was Mom-Mom to her grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Rachael.

Rose was born in Pottsville, to Leonard and Mary (Beno) Riotto. She was the oldest of five children. She is survived by her brother, James Riotto (Annmarie), and her sister, Maryanne Maberry (Richard). She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Interment for Rose will be private. A memorial service to celebrate Rose's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
