Haughney Funeral Home
101 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3190
Rose Sallaway Obituary

Rose Sallaway, 84, of Mahanoy City, passed away Sunday night at home.

Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Rita McCutcheon.

Rose was a graduate of Shenandoah High School and worked at General Cigar plant and was a housewife. Rose was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, in 2012, and a son, Robert, in 2017.

Surviving are a son, Albert and his fiancée, Stephanie, of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter, Rita, at home; a brother, Richard McCutcheon and his wife, Margaret, of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Christopher, Tori, Tyler, Jonathan and Sasa.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. All COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, and everyone attending must wear a mask. James P. Haughney Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
