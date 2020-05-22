Home

Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Rose T. Morgan Obituary
Rose T. Morgan, 81, of Duncott, passed away Wednesday afternoon at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born in Heckscherville, she was a daughter of the late James and Sarah Eisenhuth Conville.

She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the former St. Kieran's Church, Heckscherville. She attended Cass Township schools. She was a dedicated homemaker for her husband and children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lori Martin and Claire Conville, and brothers, Francis, Jerome and Leroy Conville.

She is survived by her husband, George; two sons, Bryan and his wife, Leeann, of Frackville, and Allan, of Reading; three grandchildren, Amanda, Ashton and Ashley; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kay and Logan; sisters, Isabel Grace, Cathleen Whalen and Sarah Schoffstal; brothers, Robert, James and John Conville.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Rose's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 22, 2020
