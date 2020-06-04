|
Rose Williams, 63, of Pottsville, passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born June 8, 1956, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Aloysius and Verna Woodford Williams.
She attended Pottsville schools and worked in the local garment industry before taking employment at M & Q Packaging.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Trel Kopinetz; her longtime companion, Paul Kopinetz; her brother, Aloysius Williams.
She is survived by three children, Jennifer Williams, Paul Kopinetz and Marcel Kopinetz, all of Pottsville; three grandchildren, Cam'Ron Williams, Trend Kopinetz and Sean Vilcheck. She is also survived by three sisters, Loretta Williams, of Pottsville, Mary Ann Bucks, of Shillington, and Elizabeth Prokop, of Charleston, S.C.; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Saturday from 5 p.m. Visitation will end promptly at 7 p.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Private services for the immediate family will follow visitation. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
