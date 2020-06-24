Home

Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Rosemarie Miller Obituary
Rosemarie R. Miller, 80, of Port Carbon, passed away Monday while at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.

Born Jan. 14, 1940, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Ruth Hoppes.

Rosemarie was a member of Bible Tabernacle Church, Schuylkill Haven.

In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband, John, who passed away in 2006. She was also preceded by her siblings, Barbara Fisher, Charles Hoppes, Richard Hoppes and Darwin Hoppes.

Rosemarie is survived by her children, Esther Zelwalk, wife of David, of Port Carbon, Lori Miller, of Port Carbon, and Rebecca Demitro, wife of David, of Ontario, Canada. She is also survived by grandchildren, Barb, wife of Tony, David "D.J.," fiancé to Jenny, Justice, Jade, Zach and Jimmy; great-grandchild, Scarlett; siblings, Shirley Ritzlo and Raymond Hoppes.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 3 p.m. until time of services. Interment on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, will follow services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 24, 2020
