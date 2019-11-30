Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Ricketson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Osenbach Ricketson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Osenbach Ricketson Obituary
Rosemary Osenbach Ricketson, 90, of Barnesville, passed away in her home, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

She was a graduate of Mahanoy Township High School and earned a bachelor's degree in nursing at Bloomsburg University. She spent most of her career as an RN at Hamburg State Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Osenbach; mother, Hannah Moore Osenbach; son, Kary Ricketson; brothers, Charles and Paul Osenbach.

She is survived by her brothers, Francis Osenbach, James Osenbach and his wife, Gloria, Kenneth Osenbach and his wife, Judith; her daughter, Michele Meeko and her husband, Daniel; granddaughter, Ashley Russell and her husband, Frankie; great-grandaughters, Ava and Vienna Russell; grandsons; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Services will be held at Michele's home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Please RSVP to 570-956-2202.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -