Rosemary Osenbach Ricketson, 90, of Barnesville, passed away in her home, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy Township High School and earned a bachelor's degree in nursing at Bloomsburg University. She spent most of her career as an RN at Hamburg State Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Osenbach; mother, Hannah Moore Osenbach; son, Kary Ricketson; brothers, Charles and Paul Osenbach.
She is survived by her brothers, Francis Osenbach, James Osenbach and his wife, Gloria, Kenneth Osenbach and his wife, Judith; her daughter, Michele Meeko and her husband, Daniel; granddaughter, Ashley Russell and her husband, Frankie; great-grandaughters, Ava and Vienna Russell; grandsons; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Services will be held at Michele's home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Please RSVP to 570-956-2202.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019