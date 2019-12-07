|
Rosemary "Roey" von Leer Lebo, beloved mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother, of Lake Hauto, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem, after a brief illness.
Born in Shenandoah, April 25, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Lemuel and Elizabeth (Durkin) von Leer. She was also predeceased by brothers, Lemuel, Murtha and William von Leer.
Widow of John Packer "Jack" Lebo, who passed away Jan. 28,1979, Roey is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Lebo, of Lake Hauto; John P. Lebo and his wife, Shari, of Thompsons Station, Tenn.; William N. Lebo and his wife, Zoila, of McKinney, Texas; Robert C. Lebo, of Lake Hauto; sister, Isabel von Leer Matino, of Ringtown; grandchildren, Stephanie Samsel Cohen, Tiffany Samsel Tillman, Jack Lebo, Samantha Lebo, Kathryn Lebo, Hunter Lebo, Derek Lebo, Zack Lebo and Alex Lebo; great-grandchild, Cameron Cohen.
Roey was a 1948 graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School, where she was directress of the Glee Club. She attended McCann's School of Business, Mahanoy City. Upon graduation, she worked for a number of regional businesses, including L.A. Lutz, Mahanoy City, Malloy's Dairy and Bell Telephone Co., Shenandoah.
Meeting her husband Jack through mutual friends, Roey married in 1957 and moved to Tamaqua. Jack, along with partner, the late Brum Donohue, owned and operated P&B Sporting Goods, Pine Street. She was a member of the former Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, longtime member of the Tamaqua Women's Club, volunteered in Tamaqua High School Library and worked the concession stand during Tamaqua football games.
Roey and Jack moved to Lake Hauto in 1970. She was the Lake Hauto club secretary for 19 years, the first female board member and the only elected female board president. During her tenure, she was instrumental in solidifying the purchase of the lake's south shore for the sole purpose of maintaining its natural beauty.
Roey was an avid reader and most enjoyed spending time with her family.
