Ross J. Wood Jr., 81, of Frackville, passed away Saturday at his residence.
Born in Englewood, he was a son of the late Ross and Verda Timmins Wood Sr.
He was a graduate of Butler Township High School.
He was a Navy veteran, having obtained the rank of hospital corpsman, and was last assigned to the U.S. Navy Hospital, Philadelphia.
He worked as a sorter for the United States Postal Service, Reading.
An avid golfer, he learned the game as a caddie at the former Fountain Springs Country Club; he enjoyed playing in amateur golf tournaments, winning many against his Postal Service co-workers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Penny Price and Aubrey George.
Ross is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma J. Wyne Wood; children, Deborah Wood, Florida, Brian Wood, Frackville, and Pamela Zefferi, Bristol; a granddaughter, Joleen Zefferi; brother, Barry Wood, Mahanoy City; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2019