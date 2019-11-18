Home

Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Ross J. Wood Jr. Obituary
Ross J. Wood Jr., 81, of Frackville, passed away Saturday at his residence.

Born in Englewood, he was a son of the late Ross and Verda Timmins Wood Sr.

He was a graduate of Butler Township High School.

He was a Navy veteran, having obtained the rank of hospital corpsman, and was last assigned to the U.S. Navy Hospital, Philadelphia.

He worked as a sorter for the United States Postal Service, Reading.

An avid golfer, he learned the game as a caddie at the former Fountain Springs Country Club; he enjoyed playing in amateur golf tournaments, winning many against his Postal Service co-workers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Penny Price and Aubrey George.

Ross is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma J. Wyne Wood; children, Deborah Wood, Florida, Brian Wood, Frackville, and Pamela Zefferi, Bristol; a granddaughter, Joleen Zefferi; brother, Barry Wood, Mahanoy City; nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
