|
|
Roy B. Williams, formerly of Minersville, passed away Oct. 12, 2019, in The Villages, Fla., with his longtime partner, Karen Cusack, at his side.
He had resided in Wilmington, Del., for thirty-five years prior to moving to Florida.
Roy, son of the late Raymond Williams and Elizabeth Hoban Williams, of Minersville, was a graduate of Minersville High School (1956) and Williamson Trade School (1959). Roy served in the Army before making Scott Paper his career for 34 years, retiring in 1994.
Roy is survived by his loving companion, Karen Cusack, of The Villages, Fla.; his sister, Rae Zartman (Glenn), of Lititz; his children, Raymond Williams (Chrissy), of Aston; and his daughter, Michele Kowall (Greg), of Ridley Township. Roy is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Carly, Carolyn, Adam, Danielle, Olivia, Justin, Jennifer, Julia and Jessica; and one great-grandchild, Anthony.
Roy enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with the Harding Deer Camp in Lycoming County, having been introduced to hunting and fishing there by his grandfather. Roy also enjoyed traveling with Karen, exploring the various locations throughout the United States, and trying their luck at the casinos.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, Fla. Inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. with military honors in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. In lieu of flowers, please send any contribution to your local Hospice House or Special Olympics. Arrangements have been entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2019