Roy C. Kissinger, 79, of Pitman, passed away Friday, May 22, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Roy was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Klingerstown, a son of the late Eva (Davis) and Charles E. Kissinger and grandson of the late Elura B. and Walter H. Davis.
He graduated from Tri-Valley High School and Penn State Schuylkill. He served in the Army Reserves from 1963-69.
Roy was employed as an insurance broker and was a partner at Tri-County Insurance Associates, retiring in July 2018 after 58 years of service.
Roy was a lifetime member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Klingerstown, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, was on various committees and was a church council president.
He was a 52-year member of Hegins-Valley View Rotary Club. He served as treasurer and president; served as governor of District 737 in 1987-88; was a Paul Harris Fellow and major donor of Rotary Foundation. His international awards include Citation for Meritorious Service, Service Above Self Award and Distinguished Service Award. He was honored to serve as International President's representative to District 747.
Roy was a Renaissance Brother of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity at Susquehanna University. He was active in Boy Scouting, growing up and sitting on Eagle Scout Board of Review as advancement chairman, was a certified merit badge instructor and bestowed many Eagle Awards on area Scouts. He was a 50-year member of Valley Lodge F&AM No. 737. He was also a member of Millersburg Forest Tall Cedars of Lebanon and Valley of Harrisburg A.A.S.R.
Roy was a member of Klingerstown Fire Company, where he served as president and chairman of the park creation and was also a member of Mahantongo Fire Company, Pitman.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice Mary (Wetzel) Kissinger; they were married Dec. 21, 1963; one daughter, Kathryn K. Snowe and her husband, David, of State College; one son, Andrew P. Kissinger and his wife, Crystal Peachey, of Valley View; one grandson, Charles E. Kissinger, of Valley View.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Rotary Foundation Annual Fund, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201. There will be no services at this time. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020