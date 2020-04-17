|
Roy C. "Sully" Thomas, 91, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 14, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born Feb. 8, 1929, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Warren and Catherine (Colosima) Thomas.
He was formerly employed by Kaiser Aluminum, Port Carbon, as well as Pottsville Free Public Library after retirement.
Roy was preceded in death by a brother, Warren, and sister, Ella.
He is survived by his sons, David Thomas, husband of Kayte, of Millsboro, Del., and Lance Thomas, of West Reading; grandchildren, Dallas, Sarah, wife of Kamar Hawkins, Andrew and Abby; great-granddaughter, Sophia; brother, Robert Thomas, husband of Helen, of Douglasville.
Services and interment will be held privately. At the family's request, donations in Roy's memory may be sent to Pottsville Free Public Library, 215 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 17, 2020