Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Roy David Paul Obituary

Roy David Paul, 81, of Klingerstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.

Roy was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Klingerstown, a son of the late Eva (Wiest) and Russell Paul.

He graduated from Hegins Township High School in 1956 and was employed in maintenance, working at the former Spread Eagle Farm and Quaker State Farm, and last worked at Troutman Bros.

Roy was a member of Klingerstown, Pillow and Mahantongo fire companies, and Gratz Area Antique Machinery Association.

He enjoyed hunting, playing bingo, watching Family Feud, doing word searches, jigsaw puzzles and attending Herndon Softball games.

Roy is survived by his wife, Marlene M. (Rebuck) Paul; they celebrated 60 years of marriage on April 2, 2020; a daughter, Debbie L., wife of Bruce Weaver, of Lykens; a sister, Eleanor M., wife of Harold Lenker, of Herndon; sister-in-law, Betty E. Lenker, wife of the late William Lenker, of Shamokin; two nephews and one niece.

A public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hunter Station, with the Rev. Dale Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David's UCC Church, 1907 Klingerstown Road, Herndon, PA 17830. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
