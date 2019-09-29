Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Harner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Harner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy E. Harner Obituary
Roy E. Harner, 95, of Wyomissing, formerly of Spring Glen, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Friday, Aug. 15, 1924, in Valley View, a son of the late John Harner and the late Eva Schucker Harner.

Roy was a self-employed coal miner and was recently recognized as the area's oldest living coal miner.

He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sacramento. He was also a member of Independent Coal Miners and the NRA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers; two sisters, Elva Klinger and Elsie Ferree.

He is survived by his wife, Jean G. Artz Harner, to whom he was married for 73 years. He is also survived by a son, Don R. Harner and his wife, Diane, of Phoenixville; a daughter, Sherry A. Walker, of Wyomissing; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Betty Klinger, of Hegins; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. There will be no viewing or visitation prior to the service. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now