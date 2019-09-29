|
Roy E. Harner, 95, of Wyomissing, formerly of Spring Glen, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Friday, Aug. 15, 1924, in Valley View, a son of the late John Harner and the late Eva Schucker Harner.
Roy was a self-employed coal miner and was recently recognized as the area's oldest living coal miner.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sacramento. He was also a member of Independent Coal Miners and the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers; two sisters, Elva Klinger and Elsie Ferree.
He is survived by his wife, Jean G. Artz Harner, to whom he was married for 73 years. He is also survived by a son, Don R. Harner and his wife, Diane, of Phoenixville; a daughter, Sherry A. Walker, of Wyomissing; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Betty Klinger, of Hegins; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View. There will be no viewing or visitation prior to the service. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
