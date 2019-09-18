|
Roy L. Frantz Jr., 87, of Williamstown, passed away suddenly Tuesday morning at his home.
Born in Williamstown, Jan. 29, 1932, he was a son of the late Roy Sr. and Helen Drey Frantz.
Roy was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired installer with the former Western Electric Telephone Co. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, and a life member of the Williamstown American Legion. Roy enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, but was happiest when surrounded by his family. He enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Pearl Pearson, H. Rydell Frantz and Lorraine Schylaske.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Frances M. "Peanut" Flynn Frantz; four daughters, Patricia Frantz, Lakeland, Fla., Jeanette McSparron (Dane), Muir, Kathleen Calnon (Ronald), Halifax, and Barbara Reedy (Adam), Elizabethtown; one brother, Terry Frantz (Yvonne), Williamstown; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, with the Rev. Michael Opaki as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, c/o Parish Office, 732 Main St., Lykens, PA 17048. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019