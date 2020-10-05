Home

Roy S. Reiner

Roy S. Reiner Obituary

Roy S. Reiner, 67, of Camp Hill, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born Monday, Aug. 31, 1953, in Danville, a son of the late Henry G. Reiner and the late Anna C. Clark Reiner.

He was a 1971 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and a graduate of Penn State University.

He retired from Cleveland Bros., Harrisburg, as a service manager.

In his free time, Roy loved spending time with his family, working on and collecting tractors, farming, biking and indulging in ice cream sundaes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Darlene Daubert.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia A. Schwartz Reiner, to whom he was married for 45 years.

He is also survived by son, Kirsten S. Reiner and his wife, Dara, of Mechanicsburg; two daughters, Carissa G. Summers, of Camp Hill, and Janel N. Reinfried and her husband, Jason, of New Cumberland; seven grandchildren; four brothers, Henry Reiner, of Klingerstown, Mark Reiner, of Dillsburg, Gene Reiner, of Klingerstown, and Clark Reiner, of Pitman; four sisters, Mae Kahler, of Pitman, Katie Schwartz, of Hegins, Leah Thomas, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Eileen Brewer, of Ohio; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Valley View Park, 524 Gap St., Valley View, with Chaplain Alan Echard officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tri-Valley FFA Roy S. Reiner Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Tri-Valley High School, 155 E. Main St., Hegins PA 17938. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
