Roy Shadle, 95, of Ringtown, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.



Roy was born in Barry Township, Hegins RD2, on Sept. 25, 1923, a son of the late Herman I. and Ida M. Schweinhart Shadle.



He attended the former Hegins Township High School and soon after entered the Army.



He worked as a mechanic for Huss Contracting. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Marion E. Morgan of Pitman, whom he married on Nov. 22, 1944.



Roy held many positions during his working career, eventually retiring as a supervisor from the Blaschak Coal Co. in the Raven Run facility.



He enjoyed traveling and RVing with his younger brother, Forrest. His traveling excursions took him all over the east coast of the United States and to Alaska and Germany. He also assisted his brother in community projects and loved working on his vehicles and his brothers' antique cars.



In addition to his wife, Marion, who passed away in August 2000, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marie, Irvin, Thomas, Phaon and Delores.



He is survived by his children, daughters, Judy Rentschler, of Berwick, and Susan, wife of Wesley Swartz, of Taylorsville, N.C.; a son, Roy Shadle II and his wife, Cindy, of Ringtown. Roy is also survived by his brother, Forrest Shadle, of Lavelle, and by grandchildren, Jeff (Katrina) Swartz, Stacey (Stuart Friess) Rentschler, Patti Swartz, David (Kathleen) Rentschler, Kevin (Suzanne) Rentschler, Audra (Nathan) Kufro, Kimberly (Matthew) Roulin and Brian Rentschler. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Cassandra Friess, Kyle Rentschler, Noah Friess, Daniel Roulin, Caleb Rentschler, Sidney Swartz, Robert Roulin, Carter Rentschler and Cash Rentschler.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Zion EC Church, 247 Zion Church Road, Pitman, with pastors Todd Wolfe and Barb Welsh officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, and again on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Roy will be laid to rest at the Zion EC Cemetery following the services on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aurand Memorial United Methodist Church of Ringtown. To sign the online guest book or for more information, visit www.ringtownfuneral.com



