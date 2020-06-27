|
|
Ruby Jean Knerr, 88, of Pitman, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence.
Ruby was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Pitman, a daughter of the late Gladys (Kehler) and Allen Maurer.
She graduated from Hegins Township High School in 1949 and worked at the bank in Pitman for 20 years.
She was a member of Hepler's Church of God, where she was a Sunday school teacher, served as the church financial secretary for many years and was a member and served as the treasurer of the Ladies Class.
She was also a member of the Woodmen of the World of Pitman, the former D.O.A Lodge of Pitman, and the ladies auxiliary of the Mahantongo Fire Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Mouse" Knerr, who passed away June 18, 2010, and an infant sister, Nancy Lee.
Ruby is survived by a son, David Knerr, of Pitman, and a sister, Carole Maurer, of Valley View.
A viewing will be held with social distancing from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Hepler's Church of God with a private family funeral following visitation with the Rev. Bob Cassel and Rev. Nancy Boyer officiating. Interment will follow at Hepler's Church of God Cemetery, Pitman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hepler's Church of God, C/O Mark Swinehart, 95 South Road, Pitman, PA 17964, or to Homeland at Home, Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
