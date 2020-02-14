|
|
Ruby L. Berger, 86, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Laurel Center, Hamburg.
Ruby was born Jan. 2, 1934, in South Manheim Township, a daughter of the late Dorothy Mae (Krout) and Vernon Charles Mengel.
She was the wife of Jay Berger. They were married on Sept. 18, 1954. She was a 1951 graduate of Orwigsburg High School.
Ruby was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg, and she was very active in the church. She was also member of Orwigsburg Lionettes, DAR and served as Local Election Official.
She was predeceased by sister, Georgine Schuster; brothers, Myron Mengel and Jay Mengel; her great-granddaughter, Savannah Sullivan.
In addition to Jay, her husband of 65 years, Ruby is survived by three daughters, Bonnie, wife of Rob Laverty, Christell Berger, and Joanne, wife of John Sullivan; two sons, Barry, husband of Lauren Berger, and Jim, husband of Eileen Berger. She is also survived by grandchildren, Carolyn Pfau, wife of Jim, Emily Kelly, wife of George, John III, husband of Carina Rogers-Keoni, Meghan Reeves, wife of Tremaine, Caitlin Sullivan, Christopher Berger and his fiancée, Christine Schiffer, Elizabeth Berger, Andrew Laverty, husband of Alyssa, and Ryan Laverty; great-grandchildren, Brayden, River, Denver, Remi, Zoey, Bella, Aidan, Andrew, Emily and Dominic. She is also survived by brother, Lee Mengel, and sister, Darlene Shiffert.
An evening viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, and again from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at which time a funeral service will be officiated by Jamie Barton. Interment will follow in Kimmel's Cemetery, Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John UCC, 236 E. Market St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 14, 2020