H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Russel G. Heiser

Russel G. Heiser Obituary
Russel G. Heiser, 90, of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

All services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, c/o Walter Stump, 1090 Deturksville Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
