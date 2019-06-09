Russel M. Mengel, 89, of Orwigsburg, died Thursday, June 6, at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill, Pottsville.



Russel was born in Auburn, Jan. 24, 1930, a son of the late Iva A. Driesbach and Earl J. Mengel. He was the widower of Jane E. Dunkel Mengel.



He was a member of St. John's Church, Auburn, and a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1948, being president of his class. He worked as a sales engineer at Frank C. Meyer in Lawrence, Mass. He served in the Air Force in the Korean War, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal and achieved the rank of staff sergeant.



He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 138. He was an avid hunter and spent many enjoyable hours golfing with his friends. Many weekends were spent traveling to horse shows and trail rides with the Schuylkill County Boots and Saddles Club. Family was very important to him, especially spending time with his granddaughter and attending her sporting events. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his family around the country and special weekends at Knoebels.



He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Borkey, and his companion, Lorna Fritz.



Russel is survived by his daughter, Rochelle, wife of Joseph Evanousky; granddaughter, Joelle LeMasters, wife of Thomas; great-granddaughter, Jane LeMasters; great-grandson, Luc LeMasters; nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. John's Church, Auburn, with the Rev. Walter Breiner officiating. Memorial gathering will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110; of America, 1311 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY 10605; or the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Interment services will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. is honored to be serving the family.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary