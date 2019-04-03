Russell A. Sadusky, 93, of Mar Lin, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Born in Mount Carmel, May 29, 1925, he was a son of the late Andrew and Kathrine Mann Sadusky.
Russell served in the Army as a corporal in World War II, where he earned a Purple Heart, presidential citation, EAMETO Medal, Bronze Arrowhead, Distinguished Unit Badge and a Good Conduct Medal. He was involved in many battles and campaigns, which included landing on Utah Beach on D-Day, Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe.
He worked as a dragline shovel operator at Reading Anthracite Co. in Wadesville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Russell Sadusky Jr.; daughters, Carol Frompovicz and Cindy Powanda.
Russell is survived by his wife of 73 years, Pauline C. Hendrix Sadusky; granddaughters, Tara Smithmyer, Mar Lin, Marrissa Kreager, Sinking Spring, Holly Maulfair, Allentown, and Stephanie Powanda; grandson, Dennis Powanda Jr., Port Carbon; seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be held for relatives and friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Queen of the Universe Cemetery in Pottsville. There will be no procession from the funeral home to the cemetery. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements, and please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 3, 2019