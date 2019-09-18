Home

Russell Charles Berger Sr.

Russell Charles Berger Sr. Obituary
Russell Charles Berger Sr., 77, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born Oct. 25, 1941, Russell was a son of the late Lynn L. and Ruth A. (Fisher) Berger.

A lifelong resident of Auburn, Russell enjoyed hunting, fishing and could always be found tinkering in his garage. He was a member of the Auburn Game & Fish Association, Summit Station Fire Company, Keystone Fire Company and Hamburg Game Association.

He was preceded in death by two infant siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; two children, Mitzi Berger and Russell "Bud" Berger Jr., husband of Susan; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother; three sisters; nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives.

Due to his wishes, there will be no public viewing or services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in his name.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
