Russell Charles Berger Sr., 77, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born Oct. 25, 1941, Russell was a son of the late Lynn L. and Ruth A. (Fisher) Berger.
A lifelong resident of Auburn, Russell enjoyed hunting, fishing and could always be found tinkering in his garage. He was a member of the Auburn Game & Fish Association, Summit Station Fire Company, Keystone Fire Company and Hamburg Game Association.
He was preceded in death by two infant siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; two children, Mitzi Berger and Russell "Bud" Berger Jr., husband of Susan; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother; three sisters; nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives.
Due to his wishes, there will be no public viewing or services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in his name.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019