Born in Gilberton, he was a son of the late John and Nancy Krolick Chuposka.



Russ worked as a foreman for 32 years for Reading Anthracite and later worked in the transportation department for the former Ashland State General Hospital until his retirement.



Russ was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Maizeville, and a member and past president of ASUR.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Clifford Chuposka, in 1971; his brother, Emil Chuposka; sisters, Mary Lynch, Ruth Chuposka, Olga Allen and Rita Scarbinsky.



Russell is survived by his wife, Jean Spaniard Chuposka, with whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in May; his son, Doug Chuposka, Maizeville; his brother, George Chuposka, Syracuse, N.Y.; his two sisters, Theresa Chuposka, California, and Patricia Ritsko, Frackville; his two grandchildren, Ty and Brett; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Maizeville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with a Panakyda service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made, in Russell's name, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



