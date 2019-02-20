Russell D. Bowman, 53, of North Gilbert Street, Shenandoah, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Shenandoah.
Born Aug. 9, 1965, in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John and Olivine Bowman.
He was a handyman in construction and mechanics.
He loved the outdoors as an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved his pet, Witten.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Priscilla Clausius.
He is survived by his companion of 30 years, Debbie Sterner; two sons, Corey Bowman with his fiancee, Kassie Mays, and Travis Bowman with his wife, Janelle, all of Shenandoah; two brothers, John A. Bowman and William Bowman, both of Tamaqua; three sisters, Dee Flaim, of Kunkletown, Doreen Frye, of Tamaqua, Virginia Bowman, of Freeland; a grandson, Killiam Bowma; nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family, friends and neighbors will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, PA 17976.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 20, 2019