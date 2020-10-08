Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul's Summer Hill United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Summer Hill United Church of Christ
Russell E. Dewald


1934 - 2020
Russell E. Dewald Obituary

Russell E. Dewald, 86, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, at home.

Born March 19, 1934, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Verlin and Ada (Staller) Dewald.

He was the widower of Charlotte L. (Readinger) Dewald, who preceded him in death in 2007.

Russell was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1952.

He was an active and faithful member of St. Paul's Summer Hill United Church of Christ, Auburn.

Russell also belonged to Schuylkill Lodge 138 F&AM for 64 years and was a 32nd degree Mason - Reading Consistory.

He had been formerly employed by Claude Stoyer Pontiac and Ebinger Iron Works. Russell retired as crew leader from Omnova Solutions Inc., Auburn.

He is survived by three children, son, Dean A. Dewald, of Auburn, two daughters, Dawn, wife of William Mattes, of Middletown, and Gail, wife of Ernest Jones, of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Emily and Michael; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul's Summer Hill United Church of Christ with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Summer Hill Cemetery, Auburn. At the family's request, memorial donations in Russell's memory may be forwarded to St. Paul's UCC Memorial Fund, 1235 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922, or Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
