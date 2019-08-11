Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Russell F. Olt


1923 - 2019
Russell F. Olt, 95, of Tremont Road, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at home.

Born Aug. 28, 1923, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Famon E. and Martha E. Mease Olt.

He was an Army veteran of WWII. He was a member of Co. M 475th Inf. Reg. and received the Purple Heart.

Russell was a miner, worked at Penn Dye in Pine Grove and worked in maintenance at Indiantown Gap.

He was a life member of Pine Grove VFW Post 3432 and Pine Grove American Legion Post 374.

Preceding him in death were a son, Richard Olt Sr.; two sisters, Betty Graby and Violet Keefer; brother, Lloyd Olt.

Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Mary K. Zimmerman Olt; three sons, Russell Olt, Michael Olt and Jeffrey Olt, all of Pine Grove; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great- great-grandchild; a brother, Howard Olt, of New Jersey.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Jacob's Lutheran Church, 316 Suedberg Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
