Russell F. Staller Sr.

Russell F. Staller Sr. Obituary
Russell F. Staller Sr., 87, of Cumbola, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Stonebridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, Duncannon.

He was born April 26, 1933, in Pottsville. Russell was a son of the late Howard Staller and Nelly Staller. He was the husband of the late Wilma J. (Tuppie) Staller, who passed away in 2016.

He was a member of United Methodist Church in Cumbola. He attended Pottsville Area High School. Russell was employed as a welder at the former Dana Corp. in Reading. Russell was in the Navy during the Korean War.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, David and Donald; three sisters, June, Jean and Joyce; a son, Russell F. Staller Jr., who passed away in 2016.

He is survived by a daughter, Cindy Lou Bradley, wife of Alan M. Postreich, of Saint Clair; a daughter, Diane J. Watts, wife of Bradley E., of Duncannon; a daughter, Joy J. Staller Piccioni, of Cumbola; a brother, Robert Staller, of Auburn; two granddaughters, Alicia and Theresa; four grandsons, James IV, Russell III, Nicholas and Andrew; a great-grandson, Christopher; a great-granddaughter, Nicole; a great-great-grandson, Benjamin; nieces and nephews.

A private religious service and private interment will be held Tuesday, May 19, at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, with Pastor Matthew Zang officiating. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2020
