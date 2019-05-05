Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell James Bohanick. View Sign Service Information Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home 132 South Jardin Street Shenandoah , PA 17976-2225 (570)-462-0921 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell James "Rusty" Bohanick passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019.



He was born in Pensacola, Florida, on May 2, 1957, and was the sixth of eights sons born to the late Leo and Katie Bohanick.



Rusty was a 1976 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School, Shenandoah. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served as an aircraft mechanic. Upon his discharge, he earned an associate's degree in accounting from McCann School of Business. Rusty also worked as a concrete batch superintendent, a millwright, a picture framer and a commercial driver.



Rusty enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and traveling all over the United States.



He was preceded in passing by his brothers, Gary and David.



Rusty is survived by his son, Nathan (Gwyneth); and granddaughters, Sierra and Ally, all of Tamaqua; five brothers, Leo Ronald (Linda), of Kent, Wash., Joseph, of Tucson, Ariz., Ben (Charlotte), of Lucedale, Miss., Brian Randall (Lisa), of Mount Joy and Jeffrey, of Shenandoah; two sisters-in-law, Angela, of Helena, Miss. and Charlotte, of Wernersville.



Rusty will be remembered for his clever wit and laughter, and especially for his love of and dedication to his family and friends.



A graveside interment service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 75 Cemetery Road, Shenandoah Heights, with the Rev. Ben Bohanick, his brother, officiating. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is assisting the family with arrangements.



