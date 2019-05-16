Russell James Gernert Jr., 82, of Melbourne, Fla., passed away peacefully in his home May 11, 2019.
He was the husband of LaVerne I. Fegley Gernert. He was a son of the late Russell James Gernert Sr. and Mary Esther Neifert Gernert.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Gernert and Kenneth Gernert.
Surviving are his children, Joanne M. Arner, Joanne's husband was the late Scott Arner, Russell James Gernert III and his wife, Rita, Michael L. Gernert and his wife, Diane, daughter, Sandra L. Toth and her husband, Francis; grandchildren, Russell James Gernert IV, Shaun S. Arner, Ryan S. Gernert, Justin Gernert, Dustin Gernert, Jennifer Goodwin, Kyle Toth, Eric Toth; great-grandchildren, Toby Goodwin, Chad Arner, Jacob Goodwin, Tegan Gernert, Ethan Arner, Maliah Burton, Colt Goodwin. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Eleanor Schmerfeld, Claude Gernert, Carol Sedlak, Nancy Godanis, Jean Daubert.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, with interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2019