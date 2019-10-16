|
Russell Joseph Triano, 52, of Tamaqua, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Lansford.
He was the husband of Kathy Jean (nee Deisroth) Triano, to whom he had been married 29 years. Born in Newark, N.J., March 18, 1967, Russell was a son of Jack and Frances (nee Galas) Triano, of Andreas.
A member of the 1986 Class of Tamaqua High School, he worked for Country Tile until he started his own contracting business, Start to Finish Tile and Remodeling. Russell was a perfectionist in his trade and his life. He liked to ride his Harley and play his drum set. He also enjoyed the company of his dogs and watching the Cowboys play. Russell was a devoted family member. He had been a member of the former St. Jerome Catholic Church, Tamaqua.
In addition to his wife and parents, Russell is survived by sons, Joseph R. Triano, of Ephrata, and Justin A. Triano, of Tamaqua; sisters, Mary Ann Slivka and her husband, Greg, of Nesquehoning, and Jeanette Triano Sinn and her husband, Keith, of Tamaqua; nephews and nieces, Gregory Slivka Jr., Nichole Slivka and Jacob Triano.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, 108 Lafayette Ave., Hometown, will follow the services. Call from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
