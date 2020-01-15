Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road
Hamburg, PA
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:30 PM
Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road
Hamburg, PA
Russell M. Lesher
Russell M. Lesher, 80, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Laurel Center, Tilden Township.

He was the husband of June G. (Kimmel) Lesher. They were married Nov. 26, 1959, and celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Born in Penn Township, he was a son of the late Paul E. Lesher, and Mabel K. (Blatt) Lesher Strausser.

He attended Perry High School. He served in the National Guard. Russell worked for 31 years at DANA, welding and as a crane operator until retirement in 1994.

He always enjoyed anything with wheels, especially off-road vehicles like ATVs and Jeeps. He loved watching racing and always remembered with fond memories going to see World Outlaws at Willow Grove. He also loved dachshunds. He was a member of Port Clinton Fish and Game.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Todd G. Lesher, husband of Diane R. (Hayes), of Port Clinton; three beloved grandsons, Steven, Michael and Zachary, of Port Clinton; two brothers, Paul Lesher, husband of Annabelle (Dautrich), of Wernersville, and Curtis Strausser, husband of Ethel (Sandridge), of Tilden Township; two sisters, Rita (Strausser) Bausher, wife of Richard, and Susan (Strausser) Shollenberger, both of Mohrsville. He is also survived by his canine companion, Charlie Trouble, and feline companion, Otis.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Hamburg Community Seventh Day Adventist Church, 22 Willow Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. A visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. The family suggests, instead of flowers, please send donations to Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County & NJ, 181 Gilbert Drive, Morrisville, PA 19607, in memory of Russell. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
