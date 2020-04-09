Home

Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Ruth A. "Sis" Antalosky

Ruth A. "Sis" Antalosky Obituary
Ruth A. "Sis" (Zimmerman) Antalosky, 79, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Wednesday evening at her residence with her family by her side.

Born Nov. 30, 1940, in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Ada Miller Zimmerman.

She attended Frackville schools. Ruth was a member of the former St. Peter United Church of Christ, Frackville; she was the consistory president for over 25 years.

She worked as a housekeeper for several families and businesses in the area.

Her greatest joy was her family and friends; she loved her children and grandchildren and all the family gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John "Jack" Antalosky, in 2016; an infant son, David; a son, Richard, Feb. 3, 2020; a brother, Robert Zimmerman.

Ruth is survived by two sons, John Antalosky and his wife, Linda, and Mark Antalosky and companion, Maureen, daughter-in-law, Christine Antalosky, all of Frackville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Claude Zimmerman and his wife, Kathleen, of Lansdale; nieces and nephews.

Her request is to have a private graveside service at the convenience of her family in Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
