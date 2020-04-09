|
|
Ruth A. "Sis" (Zimmerman) Antalosky, 79, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Wednesday evening at her residence with her family by her side.
Born Nov. 30, 1940, in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Ada Miller Zimmerman.
She attended Frackville schools. Ruth was a member of the former St. Peter United Church of Christ, Frackville; she was the consistory president for over 25 years.
She worked as a housekeeper for several families and businesses in the area.
Her greatest joy was her family and friends; she loved her children and grandchildren and all the family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John "Jack" Antalosky, in 2016; an infant son, David; a son, Richard, Feb. 3, 2020; a brother, Robert Zimmerman.
Ruth is survived by two sons, John Antalosky and his wife, Linda, and Mark Antalosky and companion, Maureen, daughter-in-law, Christine Antalosky, all of Frackville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Claude Zimmerman and his wife, Kathleen, of Lansdale; nieces and nephews.
Her request is to have a private graveside service at the convenience of her family in Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 9, 2020