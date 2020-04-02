|
|
Ruth A. Moyer, 89, of Orwin, passed away Wednesday, April 1, at Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center, Tremont.
Born Aug. 9, 1930, in Kalmia, she was a daughter of the late William and Ida Williard Hoffman.
Ruth was a retired seamstress from the former Manson Wear, Muir.
She was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Orwin.
She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles and sitting on her front porch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Moyer, in 1993; two sisters, Ellen Morgan and Shirley Chubb.
Surviving are her son, William Morgan and his wife, Donna; a grandson, Troy Morgan and his wife, Kay; two great-grandchildren, Drew and Claire Morgan, all of Orwin; two sisters, Ruby Kreiser, of Muir, and Eva Moyer, of Jonestown; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for the immediate family with the Rev. Maureen Duffy-Guy. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 427 Dietrich Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 2, 2020