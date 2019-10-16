Home

Ruth D. Goss Obituary
Ruth D. Goss, 99, former Ashland resident, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, Shenandoah.

Born in Ashland, Sept. 7, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Bertha Jones Umlauf.

She attended Ashland High School, and was employed for the Umlauf Bakery Shop, Ashland, until her retirement.

Ruth was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, Ashland.

Preceding her in death were her husband, John E. Goss, passing on April 28, 1988; a son, Robert Trathen; a granddaughter, Mary Ann Trathen; brothers, Charles, Jacob and Chester Umlauf.

Survivors include daughter, Mary Header, Ashland; granddaughter, Tiffany Urbanowicz, Ashland; granddaughter, Kim Trathen Kline, Saint Clair; great-grandchildren, Julian, Natalie, Kate Urbanowicz and Rachael Williams.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral prayer service at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, Ashland. Visitation with family will begin at 5 p.m. until service. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Officiating at the cemetery will be the Rev. Allen Helwig. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
